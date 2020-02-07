The milk jug in my fridge has a picture of a cow on it. Is a cow pictured on a carton of Almond milk?
People’s tastes have changed. Some people have become vegan or drink juices
Perhaps too much milk is being produced?
Karl Hertag
Warrenton
(2) comments
who cares? either drink it or dont.
Milk has far more nutrients than almond milk. Almond milk is loaded with gum and other chemicals to make it taste better.
