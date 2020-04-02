My mind runs a million miles an hour these days in some state of near panic. What did comfort me this morning was chatting with my mom on the phone. She shared with me today how things where when she was growing up.
She was born during the depression on a farm in nearby Prince William County and has lived in Warrenton since 1954. She experienced quarantines for scarlet fever, which she had, polio and tuberculosis, which ran rampant in those days.
She was 10 years old when Pearl Harbor was bombed. They had ration coupons for tea, coffee, flour and the like. Fuel was rationed based on a number you were assigned. Doctors who made house calls got the highest numbers and those on farms the lowest. It was all about who needed the most fuel for the good of others.
They lived off what they had; they stayed on the farm because they were directed to; and they didn’t even think about what they didn’t have. They didn’t have running water in the house. They didn’t have a TV or a phone, much less the internet or computers or Netflix or Amazon.
I asked her how they did manage, and she said to me: “Well, we just did because that was the only thing to do. There was no debating any other option.”
They put their minds to just doing what they could do and each day they woke up to doing just that. Days and weeks became months.
Lucia Pearmund
Broad Run
