I saw the editorial lamenting the lack of incivility. I also saw the only comment from AmericaFirst, one of the usual culprits of ugly comments.
You have the power to require people use their real names when they comment; please use that power. It's easy to do.Tell readers the new rule; erase your register of commenters; and when folks register (again), allow only those who use their real names.
You are not curtailing free speech; people can still write what they want. The difference is they must own their remarks.
Alice Shelman
