In one year, Prince William County zoning approvals have transformed residential portions of Gainesville/Haymarket/Bristow into an industrial “city” of 40 data centers. If the Prince William Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment is approved this fall, it could allow an additional 90 data centers. Many will be high-rise buildings.
It’s alarming that neither Supervisor Pete Candland nor At-Large Chair Ann Wheeler has informed the Gainesville area of the magnitude of this industrial transformation. In the short term, there will be extensive construction traffic and pollution. In the long term, this massive industrial “city” of data centers will likely emit 24/7 droning/buzzing noise that will severely reduce quality of life and increase risk of stress related diseases.
Prince William county has entered uncharted territory – so many high-rise data centers, so closely spaced to each other, and so close to homes and schools. More data center zoning than anywhere else in the world, and all approved within the span of about a year.
I urge this board to hit the STOP button on the 2021-22 data center gold rush. Prince William County has outdated noise ordinances. Prince William County has not hired independent acoustic experts to advise them of the safety of zoning so many data centers near homes and schools. And Prince William County already has a severe and unsolved data center noise problem in a residential community.
The primary job of this board should be to protect the residents of this county. This job should not be left for data center developers to determine what is safe and what is not safe.
Ally Stoeger
Gainesville
