The rural crescent should be left alone and preserved. I agree with the fact that bringing data centers into rural crescent will affect the environment, especially because there will be more concrete, which causes runoff from rain which then can lead to floods.
The runoff can then contaminate rivers and water in surrounding areas. Also, not a lot of people want to live near data centers because they are not pleasing to the eye.
Putting data centers into the rural crescent should be taken seriously because it is important to think about the future generations and how our decisions will then impact them directly.
Katelyn Nussbaum
Gainesville
