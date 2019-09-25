The Prince William County planning office is developing several small area plans “to direct growth to key locations throughout the county.”
One of those areas is on both sides of a 1.8 mile stretch of U.S. 29 (commonly called Route 29) in Gainesville. If the changes proposed in the U.S. 29 area plan are approved, we believe they will have a significant negative impact on the quality of life – and property value – of the thousands of residents living in or near those more than 800 acres.
We sent county officials a five-page letter outlining our specific concerns about the plan prior to a scheduled Prince William County Planning Commission public hearing on it last week. A copy of that letter is available upon request to citizensalliancepw@gmail.com.
The planning commission granted the planning office’s subsequent request for a deferral of the hearing to a date uncertain to allow additional time to address community comments. We expect efforts to get this plan approved will continue.
The U.S. 29 small area plan is another short-sighted attempt by county officials to benefit a few landowners and developers at the expense of all county residents. It would sacrifice the potential for high-quality commercial and residential growth in the future for mostly high density, tax revenue-negative residential development now. It's another reflection of the failed leadership that continues to damage our quality of life and endanger our county’s future. It doesn’t have to be this way.
Doug Widener
Citizens Alliance of Prince William ("Putting Children and Families First”)
