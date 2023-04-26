But democracy does not work unless you exercise it, and there are powerful forces who have a distinct interest in you keeping your thoughts to yourself. The extreme plans for development in Prince William County have high stakes.
I have not been shy about voicing my dissatisfaction with the conduct of our county government. Others have been even less inhibited about attributing sinister motives to my opinions.
When you fly above the radar, you are going to catch some flak. That goes with the territory, but the vitriol seems to hit a fever pitch lately. As we get further into the election cycle, I suspect some of the commenters on social media and local news sites are not amateurs. And that their objective is to silence inconvenient voices.
Thank goodness I’m not overly sensitive, and my mother isn’t around to hear what a scoundrel I am. I have been called, at various times, a cancer, a clown, a snob, a snake oil salesman and my personal favorite: “the most dishonest person in Prince William.” And I thought I was only tied for second.
Some of the supposedly unforgivable things I’ve done have me confused. Like, how could I possibly support a Republican candidate -- Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville -- after criticism of my fellow Democrats was ignored?
And how can I now support a Democratic challenger – Deshundra Jefferson -- after having previously voted for a Republican (Weir)?
I have been voting for nearly 50 years, and every time I walked into the booth, there were multiple choices on the ballot. And I got to pick the ones I liked best. What a country!
Al Alborn wrote an op-ed in Inside Nova last March entitled: “Speaking Up is Never Wrong.” In it, Alborn wrote: “Government prefers that the public not pay attention to how the sausage of public policy is made or what is thrown in the grinder. That is the secret of its efficiency.” He went on to suggest that it is incumbent upon us to occasionally throw some gravel into the grinder.
I’m going to keep sprinkling mine in.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
