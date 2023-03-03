The people in western Prince William County have spoken. They are concerned about the impacts of data centers near schools and homes. Without a Gainesville supervisor on the board of county supervisors during crucial land usage debates this year, the residents were unrepresented. The latest election will finally bring their representation.
It is time for the supervisors to listen to what the people are saying. After all, don’t they work for the people to do what is best for the constituents?
People are concerned about the health impacts of the 24/7 noise generated by the data centers; the amount of power needed by 100-plus buildings, especially if you have an oxygen dependent person in your home; the possible drinking water contamination related to building huge monoliths near tributaries to the Occoquan Reservoir; and the ruination of the land and historical treasures by tree-clearing.
They can also see that money that might be needed to retrofit the western county schools for noise pollution could be money taken away from the east-end school renovations. There is also the concern about the danger of 100 buildings in one area being a target for foreign adversaries.
The Feb. 21 special election was one in which many crossed party lines with concerns. These concerns have not been heard by the supervisors.
This year’s elections will be a time for people to vote for the candidates who will listen! No matter which party you are in, or how much money you have thrown at your election, the people are the ones who will write the results of the election story.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
