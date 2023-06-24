Democracy only works if you exercise it. Talk is cheap, but votes are powerful.
In the past20 months, Prince WilliamCounty residents have been encouraged to push back against a government that rode roughshod over its expressedwishes.That encouragement paid off on June 20 with the upset defeat ofboard ofcountysupervisors Chair Ann Wheeler in the Democratic primary.
The ousting of Wheeler is a thunderclap that will reverberate far beyond Prince William County and whose effects will become clearer in the weeks ahead.At a minimum, it sends a powerful message that communities will fight back against reckless development that threatens their quality of life and that public servants who do not serve will be held accountable.
The cliches are irresistible. Truth is powerful. Justice prevailed. Right made might.
What does this stunning rebuke mean for the future of Prince William County government?For starters, it ought to shine a bright light on the public’s disdain for the “pay for play” politics that has been ruling this county for toolong.Ditto for divisive leadership, obstructing transparency, neglect of due diligence and suppression of public input.
Congratulations to Deshundra Jefferson, who had the courage to stand uptoa Democratic organization that haddoubled downon a flawed status quo. It’stime to start making over that organization in the image of the principles it is supposed to stand for. It is the people, not the money, that sustains it.
Democracy in.Wheeler out.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.