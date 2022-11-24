My husband and I just had a fun evening at the new Galaxy Strikes Bowling Center, enjoying bowling, beverages and a delicious soft pretzel!
This is such a terrific addition to our town. It’s perfect for all ages. We saw high school kids, family groups and young couples enjoying themselves.
They have really comfortable seating at the bowling lanes, good food and the glow-in-the-dark putt-putt golf looks like great fun for kids. Be sure to check out Galaxy Strikes soon. We really need to support this critical small business.
Sarah Smarrelli
Warrenton
