I picked up my 7-year-old grandson this week to take him to camp. He asked me, “Granddaddy, are you as concerned about climate change as I am?” A 7-year-old! He went on to talk about green energy in some detail – wind, solar, tidal, hydro. He talked about running water and generators. Smart boy!
Actually, in Prince William County, we do have climate change goals. The two top areas to target in order to reduce carbon emissions are (1) reducing vehicle miles and (2) planting trees. So what do I tell my grandson? That Prince William County is taking climate change seriously? That the county is using smart growth to limit miles traveled? And that the county is planting more trees?
OR will we approve a Bi-County Parkway, which will increase car and truck traffic immensely? AND will we continue to clear cut forests?
Choices for the future. I hope we make good ones for my grandson and the residents of Prince William County. Tell QTS and other data center developers to go elsewhere.
Roger Yackel
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.