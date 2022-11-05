Former President Ronald Reagan sought to inspire the country by speaking of it. Years earlier, President John F. Kennedy had drawn courage and guidance from it. President Barack Obama later proclaimed hope and enlightenment because of it. And Sen. Mitt Romney warned of its possible demise.
But it is now covered in ashes, dirt and debris.
The “Shining City Upon a Hill” is barely recognizable. The beacon of hope has been reduced to nothing more than a fading ember, hidden far beneath layers of rubble.
There will always be issues on which we will never see eye to eye. But it is imperative that we look to the place far beyond those differences.
Despite the numerous disagreements that we may have, there remains an undercurrent of decency and humanity that flows through the majority of us.
Ask yourself: Who knows our community well enough that she will keep our best interests, as well as those of the Nation, at the forefront of their work?
She is a person who has had the experience of crossing the aisle to work with all of those who may vehemently disagree with her and arrive at a common solution based on respect and compromise. Discussions always remain at a reasonable and respective level. Hatred, vitriol and distorted information are never part of the equation.
The soul of the country is at stake. Be willing – and brave enough – to allow the City Upon the Hill to shine once again. That remains our only hope.
Randal Recka
Ashburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.