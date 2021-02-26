As a parent of Prince William County students, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, and thank you to School Board Chair Babur Lateef, Justin Wilk, Jennifer Wall, Lisa Zargarpur, and Diane Raulston for staying the course at last week's school board meeting and returning our students to their school buildings sooner instead of later.
I know their decisions were not easy ones, based on the pressure that I'm sure they have felt all school year from individuals who wanted schools to remain all virtual. Nonetheless, I appreciate them giving parents and students who wanted a choice on hybrid instruction the opportunity to do so. As a Prince William County resident, I appreciate the bipartisan nature of this decision-making and hope it continues in the future.
Shawn Brann
former school board member
Bristow
What about the child-abuse aspect of making these kids wear face coverings, so they are unable to read facial expressions? Scaring them into oblivion isnt the answer, lying to them about constantly using hand sanitizer which is a moderate anti-bacterial certainly isnt the answer. These children literally compromise their immune systems when constantly lathering hand sanitizer onto their hands.
Depending on the components of the mask is also an issue, to where it can create discomfort behind their ears and pain is often the result. Parents need not to mask up their children. Not to mention the positivity rate of asymptomatic cases is undeniably flawed.
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/26/pcr-test-false-positive-rate.aspx
