Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers this afternoon. High near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.