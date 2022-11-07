From high property taxes to the new 4% food and beverage tax, the current Prince William County Board of Supervisors has used its power to add to the burden of citizens already buckling under the "hidden tax" of runaway inflation.
The county spends too much and then claims there is not enough revenue. At the same time, the board has approved new residential development while neglecting a healthy ratio of business development.
That is important because residential development tends to pay lower taxes while consuming more government services. And business development tends to pay higher taxes while consuming fewer government services.
An example of this type of needed development is the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway.
The new data centers that are part of the Prince William Digital Gateway could help restore a healthy balance of business development to Prince William County and make it easier for the supervisors to cut taxes instead of constantly raising them.
That would be a boon to our County and its taxpayers.
It's time for the board of county supervisors to approve the Prince William Digital Gateway.
John Hinkle
Nokesville
