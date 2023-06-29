Updated financial studies performed by John Lyver, a Heritage Hunt resident and retired NASA analyst, show that financial benefits being marketed for the Digital Gateway are vastly exaggerated. A key point of Lyver’s detailed analysis is that the immense county costs of this project have not been considered.
Imagine being on Shark Tank stating your profit would be the money you collect. You'd be laughed off the show because you did not consider COSTS. Yet the marketing hype for the PW Digital Gateway only considers revenue but not costs.
In addition, the proposal would require Prince William County to purchase 350 acres of "parkland" scattered through the Digital Gateway. Now seriously, constructing 18 million square feet of data center space is equivalent to three times the size of the Pentagon. It will be a noisy, gritty place during the 15-year construction phase.
During the operational phase, there'd be the potential 24/7 noise of more than 30 huge data centers plus hundreds of trailer-truck sized diesel generators spewing noise and diesel particulates during routine testing. Adding the necessary 12 electric substations to support this project won’t help the noise or view.
Taking costs into consideration, Lyver’s most recent study shows the PW Digital Gateway will not be profitable until 2051.
The worst scenario of all? All that environmental havoc to build the largest data center alley in the world, for only a small fraction of the revenue being promoted.
Ally Stoeger
Gainesville
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.