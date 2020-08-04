On July 14, four young adults were arrested while peacefully exercising their First Amendment right to protest. Alinah Kargar, Tasia Dodson, Enrique Dentone and Moeez Sheikh all face criminal charges. We demand that the commonwealth’s attorney drop all charges and expunge the arrests from their records.
Videos taken by protesters and security footage from the McCoart building were released online showing a white man walking toward the building and veering off his path to the front door to yell at a protester, saying: “I hope you and your family are shot.”
He then aggressively walked into – not around – the crowd of protesters. Footage shows he shoved a woman to the ground. The protesters then put their arms up in a defensive stance despite the older man’s aggression. Another white male enters the scuffle, immediately throwing punches, though it is unclear if he witnessed how the incident began.
This incident is a textbook case of systemic racism. Young adults of color were attacked by a white man, the people of color were punished; the people of color were denied the opportunity to participate in our democratic process; and the people of color had their home addresses publicly released by the police department and newspaper publications.
The white man accosted people, was allowed to speak at the board of supervisors meeting and was provided a police escort to his car.
These young adults did not receive equal treatment under the law, and our community now has an opportunity to right that wrong.
Exercising your First Amendment right to protest should not result in the lifelong effects that these charges will cause. As people of color, this will disproportionately impact their futures, and we should be lifting up young voices right now, not silencing them.
Jamie Beletz, chair, Coles Dems
Samuel Chisolm, chair, Brentsville Dems
Brenda Medrano-Frias, chair Woodbridge Dems
Idris O’Connor, chair, Young Dems
Kara Pitek, chair, Potomac Dems
Monique Raulston, chair, Neabsco Dems
This really is "textbook" and you can see the same scenes played over and over on the internet. The adults acted horrendously, as "privileged" people, and the kids didn't stand a chance. I hope their side of the story will be heard before they this is all said and done.
