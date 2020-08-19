The Prince William Board of County Supervisors got to the third stage of team building on Aug. 4, when it made a decision on how to “fix 28.”
County staff had announced five days before the board’s July 14 meeting that an official decision was needed to build a Va. 28 bypass up Flat Branch, on Alignment 2B, with a future price tag of at least $200 million in county bonds. Staff expected a rubber-stamp approval.
Fortunately, the new Coles District supervisor recognized the destruction of over 50 homes for a commuter highway required more community engagement. She negotiated a three-week delay.
Several supervisors from other districts took time to visit the proposed site of the new road and to listen to those who would be affected. Several supervisors took the time to meet with other local residents with expertise in transportation planning.
On Aug. 4, all eight supervisors chose to adopt “Alignment 4” rather than “Alignment 2B” pushed by staff.
It was the first time the new supervisors listened to citizen input, explored alternatives to staff recommendations for a transportation project and made an independent decision.
The next step is for the supervisors to increase transparency of the process for all transportation decisions which require their vote, and to structure the decision process so land use and transportation decisions are integrated.
They made a great first step on Aug. 4. Let’s hope they continue on the journey.
Charlie Grymes
mobility chair
Prince William Conservation Alliance
