On March 10, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will vote on the over-500-house Devlin Road development. We urge Chair Ann Wheeler and the rest of the supervisors to reject this proposal, which lines wealthy developers' pockets but greatly harms ordinary citizens.
We urge the board to refocus its residential development/revitalization plans from the western to the eastern side of the county -- if citizens there want it and to support underserved areas.
We oppose the Devlin proposal – "Devlin2" -- as we opposed its three predecessors at the same location since 2005.
Devlin2 will make school overcrowding and road congestion worse and, like most other residential development, will probably be tax-negative. (For more information, documentation, and fuller explanation throughout regarding "secrets of Devlin Road," see: https://pwcbg.org/2020/02/secrets-of-devlin-road-that-developers-will-never-tell-you/)
At the Jan. 29 Stanley-Martin-Homes-sponsored "Devlin Road Rezoning" meeting and again at the Feb. 24 town hall on Devlin2 sponsored by Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, neighbors of Devlin2, including Sheffield Manor residents, complained about flooding from the high ground on which Devlin2 will be built. This periodic flooding has worsened since the property owner removed most trees (i.e., watershed) after Stone Haven was defeated in 2015. Current flooding will likely worsen as the watershed becomes mud during construction and then concrete, asphalt and home-building materials upon completion.
In a December 2018 update on the toxic waste site located about one mile from Devlin2, the EPA noted ongoing problems: "Contaminants remain in soil at the facility above residential risk-management levels and at concentrations above risk-based standards in groundwater," the agency said in its report.
And what if construction blasting and/or heavier runoff frees up and washes some of these toxins into low-lying surrounding communities and industrial parks?
What can you do? Share this info with others. Send an email to BOCS@pwcgov.org and speak (3-minute time limit) at the McCoart Center, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge on March 10 at 7:30 p.m. Arrive a little early to sign up to speak.
Ralph & Kathy Stephenson
Prince William Citizens for Balanced Growth
