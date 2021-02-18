It was predicted! What, you ask? As soon as the Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors got their foot in the door of the rural crescent, they would want more! Board Chair Ann Wheeler stated we need more acreage for more data centers. That we don’t have enough land and they would be willing to look at the crescent.
There are also those who have land there that want to sell. They can get top dollar from the industrial side of the market, so why not? Ten acre parcels evidently don’t produce enough income. I understand. But our country’s rural lifestyle is being eroded systematically, and our communities are becoming mixed-use overcrowded suburban cities dominated by data and high tech operations that take away the country feel.
As far as I can recall, correct me if I’m wrong, but we don’t get any boost to our county’s infrastructure by allowing more industrial development.
Board Democrats, each of you have one vote, but it’s supposed to represent the thousands of voters who actually live in or next to the area you’re dealing with. It’s our community. Stop messing it up.
Norman Wilson
Manassas
