Opponents of the Prince William Digital Gateway have spent eight months presenting evidence, rational arguments and reasonable alternatives to our board of county supervisors in an effort to get it to consider the significant risks and dubious benefits of this proposal. It seems to have had a negligible effect, not because those arguments were without merit, but because they pose inconvenient obstacles to minds made up long before the debate began.
Attendees at board meetings have heard several variations of “don’t confuse me with the facts” and “let no good information stand in the way of a bad decision.” Chair Ann Wheeler makes it apparent that expedience trumps prudence, and the question is: why?
Doesn’t the board have an obligation to thoroughly conduct its due diligence before approving such an impactful project of unprecedented magnitude? What unseen urgency justifies shortcutting that process? Anxious landowners? Impatient developers? Election calendars?
When logical explanations elude us, skepticism fills the void. Marcellus, a character in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” may have been onto something when he observed: “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”
The Turks say: “A fish rots from the head down.” But there’s no need for any such rot when responsible options are still open to us. Our elected officials just need to properly perform their prescribed duties and resist pressures to do otherwise.
The Bible has a lesson for public servants who run roughshod over their constituents on the way to unexplained rewards: “Whatever one sows, that will he also reap.”
Bill Wright
Gainesville
Original application to amend Comp Plan was on May 7th of 2021. Just over 14 months now. It’s hardly been rushed or hurried. “Facts are a stubborn thing” - John Adams
