The real message is the Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ vision is a scam. Opening the rural crescent to data centers won’t bring the jobs and revenue promised. It is not inclusion or equity or environmental justice.
WHAT THE RESIDENTS WANT: Protect our water and especially the Bull Run watershed that feeds the Occoquan Reservoir. Protect our air. Protect our environment. Protect our children’s future. Protect our heritage. Protect our national parks. Build in the data center overlay district only. Do the countywide water study.
Remove the 2040 Comprehensive Plan update and don’t publish it again until all the errors are fixed. Give the citizens of this county ample time to review this document and incorporate the changes they request.
We’re living with a climate crisis. Building everywhere means more surfaces where the water can’t seep back into the ground, which means more runoff, which means more junk in the water supply. People will need to start drinking bottled water, but poor people don’t have the money to buy bottled water. What this board is doing is going to hurt poor people the most.
More paved over surfaces throughout the county will make it hotter, causing what is called “heat island effects.” The people who are going to suffer the most from this are the poor people who can’t afford to pay for air conditioning.
Contact the supervisors and let them know how you feel. Show up at the board of county supervisors meeting!
Marilyn Karp
Haymarket
