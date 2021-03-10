Why are the people of Prince William County being informed of plans for the rural crescent via stories in the newspaper? Why are votes taken in the middle of the night? What happened to the planning process?
We are seeing a proposal with a huge impact on the rural crescent blurted out with no forethought except perhaps making money for developers. The latest scheme to create 800 acres of data center could be perhaps 200 data centers in one spot, so to speak. Have the supervisors commissioned a study to see what the huge drain on the electric grid might mean now and in the future?
Where is the study of the myriad of streams that would be impacted by this paving over of 800 acres? What would this do to our water table? Nobody can even know to the answer since we don’t monitor the water table in rural crescent.
The board of supervisors seems to want to run the county like it were a business. Any real business would be doing a real cost benefit analysis of such a huge undertaking as converting 800 acres of the rural crescent into data centers.
Our requests for climate as a priority in the budget has received nothing but silence so far. We should be working on getting a climate action plan off the ground now.
This board is totally ignoring the climate crisis, the single largest threat to everyone’s lives. I made a mistake in helping some supervisors get elected.
Marilyn Karp
Haymarket
