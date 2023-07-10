The first Prince William Board of County Supervisors’ meeting after last week’s primary election was chock full of interesting discussion and reactions to the primary election. Supervisors were warned that the result of the election was a referendum on this board’s actions over the last year, primarily with regard to reckless and willful over-industrialization of Prince William County.
One of the more interesting discussions centered around a vote to rezone an area within the Potomac Magisterial District, Interstate Drive, within Supervisor Andrea Bailey’s jurisdiction. The praise Bailey offered the applicant for including a proffer to exclude data centers is of most interest. Bailey "really, really” appreciated the applicant’s adjustments in "support of the community.”
If I recall correctly, Bailey was present for the past year (plus) when the community showed up in opposition to development and approval of a comprehensive plan amendment paving the way for one of the largest data center complexes in the world: the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway (and others in Prince William County). The opposition included expert opinions from within and outside the county government, interest groups, other jurisdictions, historical and environmental groups and residents concerned for their health, well-being and quality of life.
Thanks to this publication, the overwhelming negative issues with these projects have been widely documented. The bottom line: Prince William County government is not capable of this scope or type of land-use management. It is fraught with problems, not the least of which is flawed financial analysis and false promises. That inability is highlighted by Bailey praising the elimination of a data center within her district.
Supervisor Bailey: Why did you not see or hear our concerns and weigh in? Is it only in your district that the community matters to you? Are you NIMBY?
Supervisors: Heed the election results and know that the community is watching and listening, and your votes and actions have consequences on Election Day. This is a case that highlights the hypocrisy of the Democratic board members.
You are not out of the woods on the data center proliferation issue yet — do the right thing and put a pause on any data center approvals from the date of the primary election until a new board is seated.
The current situation is tantamount to a lame-duck session with the chair not returning under any circumstances. A pause is necessary and the right thing to do for your community — all of Prince William County.
Bobbie Kelly
Gainesville
