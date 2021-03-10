I am beyond stunned and disappointed at the results of The Preserve at Long Branch Development vote and the article that followed this vote in the Prince William Times predicting that the rural crescent will become sprawl, apartments and data centers.
There is no equity in new developments. Do you think the $850,000 to $1 million dollar homes the supervisors just approved are equitable? This is disturbing. This is exactly what we predicted would happen if we allowed the first development with sewer into the rural crescent.
Developers want to create double-stacked townhouses with 12 homes per acre and charging $300,000 to $350,000 for each. They don't want to build a quality-of-life community where families connect and raise their children. They just want to retire to the Bahamas at the expense of the middle class and their lifestyle in Prince William County. They don't have the citizens of Prince William County in the forefront of their thoughts.
The current policy for smart growth in Prince William County is to build in the regional activity centers, creating a live, work and play areas close to public transportation to reduce greenhouse gasses and traffic.
The rural crescent is not near Interstate 66 or Interstate 95, and Va. 28 will not ever be improved if we keep building more. Every road leads north to more gridlock. Prince William County’s goal is to attract young professionals who seek a more urban lifestyle, where they can park their car and walk to services, restaurants and activities.
The supervisors’ blatant disrespect of the citizen outcry from the rural crescent region is disgraceful. Each supervisor is supposed to represent their communities -- the people -- not the developers and data center CEOs, electric companies or speculators.
How can the supervisors who don't represent our mid-county and the rural crescent community not respect the wishes of the people who live in the Coles, Brentsville and Gainesville districts? They can make decisions for their districts; we don't care what happens in areas that doesn’t immediately impact us.
Please listen and be respectful of the Coles, Brentsville and Gainesville supervisors and the people who live in the rural crescent. Our voices matter in the direction of our community.
Lori Fenn
Manassas
