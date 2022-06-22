Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler suggested having “water day” at an earlier board of supervisors’ meeting to counter the resolution calling for a water study introduced by Supervisor Jeanine Lawson.
Not a bad suggestion. Open government! Get the facts and recommendations from experts! Let the supervisors and the public learn more about the risks to the Occoquan Reservoir and drinking water that could come from development, especially the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway – one of the biggest land-use changes in Prince William County history.
So what happened with this water day idea? Where did it go?
The organization of water day was good. Experts were selected. The experts prepared their presentations and coordinated their messages to cover important topics.
There were problems though: Chair Wheeler’s agenda turned “water day” into “water night.” The extremely important topic (water discussion) was the last item on the agenda. Why was the agenda so full of other items? Was the start of the presentation and questions delayed until most people had left the meeting, turned off their televisions and reporters had moved onto something else, making sure there were fewer eyes watching and ears listening?
This was very rude and disrespectful. It was not open government. It was not the best for the county. Rather, it was to hide facts, opinions and answers. Even my cat knows this was wrong!
Roger Yackel
Gainesville
