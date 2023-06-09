As I read about the result of a three-year litigation, the following headline hit me square in the face: “Virginia Supreme Court finds PWC supervisors violated FOIA law.”
I thought about how these same five supervisors have acted in their placement of data centers. By using non-disclosure agreements easily carved out with developers, the public couldn't debate openly, and facts could be shrouded in secrecy. They have been able to circumvent what the public desires so they could join with developers over the needs of constituents. Their behavior was irresponsible and showed bad judgment.
Have you seen the 100-foot walls going up at Village Place in Gainesville along Route 55 at Catharpin? These poor residents thought they were going to have a shopping center next door, but now they see the truth! They will be living with the noise coming from rooftop chillers and diesel generators. They will be looking at 100-foot cement monoliths. Their property values will decrease, and their health will suffer.
Now, after losing this Virginia Supreme Court case, Chair Ann Wheeler has stated that the county will be paying for all the legal fees of the supervisors. Why is that? This was their own doing, and each board member should be paying their own fees instead of having taxpayers foot the bill.
This action alone proves why voting is important. Everyone needs to vote!!! Professionalism, integrity and truth are what we are seeking!
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
