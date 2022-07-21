Throughout the review of the Prince William Digital Gateway, facts, evidence and precautions that might have impeded this troublesome proposal have been routinely ignored. Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler's resistance of reasonable compromises and alternative solutions leave citizens to wonder what motivates her intractable stances.
Wheeler has flouted ethical norms by acquiring stock in companies that stood to benefit from decisions about data center development that she was expected to make objectively.
Even more troubling, county negotiations with data center developer QTS/Blackstone were hidden from public scrutiny by a non-disclosure agreement. The county was deliberately enticing data center development outside the prescribed overlay district in contravention of its existing land use policy. It is reasonable to assume such clandestine discussions directly benefited an applicant with pending business requiring county approval.
Even if Wheeler’s financial holdings are not deemed significant enough to legally require recusal, they are sufficient to cast further doubt on the objectivity of a process which has already been seriously impugned by the financial conflicts of Supervisor Pete Candland.
Ethical lapses and the rush to judgment on an environmentally destructive project of unprecedented magnitude have cast a pall over these deliberations and have resulted in profound public skepticism. Further consideration of the Prince William Digital Gateway should be suspended until a full investigation can be conducted to determine the extent of malfeasance.
Wheeler should resign or be recalled so that our citizens can restore trust and integrity to their county government.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
(3) comments
at the end of the day, for most PWC residents, the decision is not wether Wheeler had financial interest on this project via tech stocks, or if Candland had 5 acres of property being considered for sale as part of the development, it will all come down to the use of the land. Develop it for commercial use, housing, or to leave it as is. I am in support of such development because the area is no longer rural, and I prefer having these data centers clustered in one place then being peppered throughout the county. I don't really care much for politics, all I care about is that PWC has a much better tax revenue and more high paying jobs available, either directly or indirectly associated with the development of the site.
Isaac, better it be low income housing with bus service to transportation hubs than data centers.
It's not OK to dump the heavy burden of over 100 data centers onto one community. Given that Sup Candland has had to be recused, this is a form of taxation without representation for the citizens of Gainesville. Approving data centers is a permanent decision that changes land forever. Why can't we wait until the next election until the most heavily impacted area has representation? I may be an optimist, but if it comes to an elections,. I do not believe that the people in the other 7 districts in PWC want to see one of PWC districts, Gainesville, destroyed.
