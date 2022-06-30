“Gypsies, tramps, and thieves.” We hear it from the residents of Prince William County regarding those behind the Pageland Digital Gateway, led by a gang of shysters who can’t keep their story straight and when confronted by the truth, simply respond “nevermind.”
First it was their assertion that they could proffer traffic conditions on property they did not own (Sanders Lane). After being corrected on several occasions at citizens’ time, they ceased that narrative.
That was followed by the assertion that existing Dominion Power lines could provide sufficient power for the development. In a January 12, 2022, Zoom call and subsequent Planning Commission work session, Dominion categorically denied that such power exists and said new infrastructure would be required to address the Pageland load request.
Then there was their assertion that the project would generate $700 million in new tax revenue, an argument debunked by the Prince William County Finance Department, which calculated a maximum of $400 million at buildout.
That was followed by assertions regarding the relative lack impact on Prince William County’s water supply and quality. All subsequently countered by multiple water authorities.
Should county residents be surprised by their actions? The answer is no. It has long been the practice of many “developers” in Prince William County, selling the board of supervisors snake oil and leaving the county holding the bag.
While many have questioned the supervisors’ interests in the past, former board of supervisors chairman Corey Stewart’s campaign contributions for example; never have the blatant conflicts of interest been more evident than now, be it Supervisor Pete Candland’s direct financial stake as a Pageland Lane area landowner or Chair Ann Wheeler’s disclosed stock holdings in entities such as Amazon, Microsoft and Blackstone. Blackstone owns QTS, the data center firm behind one of the PW Digital Gateway rezoning applications now under consideration by the county board.
We have met the enemy; unfortunately, we also elected them.
Bob Weir
Haymarket
