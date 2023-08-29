LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors has indicated its willingness to conduct public hearings and votes on contentious land use cases during the “lame duck” period between Election Day on Nov. 7, and the end of their current terms on Dec. 31, when their electoral accountability is minimized. 

Citizens have a right to know the candidates’ positions.  Additionally, citizens should be able to compare incumbent supervisors positions with those of the candidates seeking to replace them.  

