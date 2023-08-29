The Prince William County Board of Supervisors hasindicatedits willingness to conduct public hearings and votes on contentious land use cases during the “lame duck” period between Election Day on Nov. 7,and the end of their current termson Dec. 31,when their electoral accountability is minimized.
Citizens have a right to know thecandidates’ positions. Additionally, citizens should be able to compare incumbent supervisors’positions with those of the candidatesseekingto replace them.
Recent experience hasdemonstratedthat citizen input at public hearings does not appreciably affect supervisor votes. Obtaining a definitive advance statement of supervisor intent may be the only way to make candidates accountable for their positions.
There are several controversial applications that could be considered during the lame-duckperiod, so it is imperative that incumbent supervisors and candidates state theirpositions(support or oppose) on the following data center proposals, all of which are outside the data center overlay district: Prince William Digital Gateway, Devlin Technology Park, John Marshall Commons Technology Park, Potomac Technology Park and Bristow Campus.
Say No to Devlin Tech Park is an organization of over 600 homeowners who banded together in response to the threat to communities and schools posed by the Devlin Technology Park. We are sympathetic to other communities facing similar threats andwhoare anxious about how supervisors and candidates intend to vote on the above applications.
Accordingly, a request for a statement of intent will be delivered to each supervisor who may cast a vote during the lame-duck period andtoeach candidate running fora supervisor’s seat. We call on all candidates to return their responses by Sept. 15so they can be made public before early voting beginsSept.22.
True representative government can only be achieved by an informed electorate holding elected officials accountable for their views and actions.
Bethany Kelley and Laura Mahoney
Say NoToDevlin Tech Park
Bristow
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.