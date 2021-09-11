LETTER: Subsidize affordable housing – not new roads

recent Prince William Times article noted: “Currently, there is no local funding source to incentivize the construction of affordable housing units in Prince William County.”
The county supervisors can fix that. They could build over 1,000 new affordable units without increasing the budget.
How?
Instead of spending $10 million a year over the next 20 years to pay for bonds to construct the Va. 28 Bypass/Godwin Drive extended, they could spend $10 million per year to build affordable housing.
Cancel the road project. Build 1,000 new units next to affordable transportation, at places where everyone in the house with a job does not have to get their own car. Sell the new units at cost to first-time homebuyers. Give county employees priority.
This would help families build equity and start addressing local wealth inequality. Cancelling the proposed commuter road would protect the homes of more than 50 families, including some in a mobile home park, in existing low-income, heavily Hispanic communities.
We need more and better affordable housing more than we need a neighborhood-destroying four-lane road.
The downside? Some commuters will have to use Prince William Parkway to get from Va. 28 to Interstate 66. They will reach Centreville faster on the new I-66 Express Lanes but might have to pay a little higher toll.
Viewed through an equity lens, that’s a good trade-off.
Charlie Grymes
Gainesville
