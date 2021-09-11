You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Subsidize affordable housing – not new roads

  • Updated
  • 0
A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

recent Prince William Times article noted: “Currently, there is no local funding source to incentivize the construction of affordable housing units in Prince William County.” 

The county supervisors can fix that. They could build over 1,000 new affordable units without increasing the budget. 

How?   

Instead of spending $10 million a year over the next 20 years to pay for bonds to construct the Va. 28 Bypass/Godwin Drive extendedthey could spend $10 million per year to build affordable housing.   

Cancel the road project. Build 1,000 new units next to affordable transportation, at places where everyone in the house with a job does not have to get their own car. Sell the new units at cost to first-time homebuyers. Give county employees priority.   

This would help families build equity and start addressing local wealth inequality. Cancelling the proposed commuter road would protect the homes of more than 50 families, including some in a mobile home park, in existing low-income, heavily Hispanic communities.   

We need more and better affordable housing more than we need a neighborhood-destroying four-lane road. 

The downside? Some commuters will have to use Prince William Parkway to get from Va. 28 to Interstate 66. They will reach Centreville faster on the new I-66 Express Lanes but might have to pay a little higher toll. 

Viewed through an equity lens, that’s a good trade-off. 
 
Charlie Grymes 

Gainesville 

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters