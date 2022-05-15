Thank you for your interesting and informative article “Progress Slow on Region’s Tree-planting Goals” in the April 28 Prince William Times.
The “Phase III Watershed Implementation Plan,” with its tree-planting goal, seems like a logical and worthwhile endeavor. However, I am not surprised the Virginia Department of Forestry metrics show the region to be far short of its goals.
Like most busy homeowners who commute, work, manage their property and attend to the tasks of daily life, I was unaware of this effort or an obscure website on which data from a routine yard chore should magically appear. The approach (plant a tree, log a number) also belies a lack of imagination in attacking this goal. Yes, individual homeowners can, over time, move the needle slightly by logging the one or two trees they plant during a landscaping project. However, meeting such an ambitious goal requires more original thinking.
I live on a 10-acre parcel in the endangered rural crescent (topic for a different day). I decided after the first couple of times mowing the four acres of former pasture immediately surrounding my house that I would not be doing so again. I therefore left much of that land un-mowed, and over the course of several years it transitioned from pasture to meadow to “young forest,” as did several additional acres that were already meadow when I moved in. There are literally hundreds (maybe thousands) of trees on my property that did not exist 15 years ago. Some percentage started growing in each of those years.
If every multi-acre landowner not engaged in farming or pasturing animals took a similar approach with just a small portion of their lot, the forested acreage in Prince William County would increase significantly, at virtually no cost to the property owner. It seems VDOF should initiate a campaign to actively encourage such a practice in pursuit of its watershed goals. One could even envision county tax abatement on any land so managed.
VDOF should also publicize additional data collection guidelines. For instance, if I count all “baby” trees in my young forest under about 3 feet tall, should I assume they started growing in 2020 or later and log them in the database? Likewise, if I transplant trees that spontaneously grew on one part of my property prior to 2020 to another part of my property, should I log those as newly planted trees (as if I bought them at a nursery)? I have over a dozen such trees.
Environmental goals such as you highlighted in your article only have meaning if there is a realistic execution plan to meet them. Perhaps you can use your column and contacts within the VDOF, county governments and community to socialize these ideas and further this campaign.
Larry Mercadante
Nokesville
