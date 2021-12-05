LETTER: State’s ban on single-use plastic needs a closer look

Earlier this year, the Gov. Ralph Northam announced Executive Order 77, which mandates all state agencies, including colleges and universities, ban the buying and use of certain plastic products by October 2021, and completely ban them by 2025.
Now, while the stated goal of EO77 to reduce plastic pollution is admirable, it falls short in many areas and creates a one-size-fits-all ban on plastics.
One, it fails to recognize that using alternatives to plastics are often more costly, and can result in an increase of greenhouse gas emissions depending on how and where the alternatives are sourced.
Two, the mandate does not take increased usage of landfills, which could occur if plastic alternatives are not recyclable, or taxpayer costs into account.
Three, regarding our state colleges and universities, there are estimates that this mandate could increase the per student cost to $1,000.
Instead of looking for bans that are ineffective, and more importantly costly to taxpayers, we should be looking for innovative solutions to end plastic waste. We need to explore areas like advanced recycling, which has shown a lot of promise in creating a more sustainable future. Advanced recycling allows for more types of plastic to be recaptured and remanufactured into new products, creating a more sustainable “circular economy.”
Executive orders like this increase the cost of doing business and day-to-day life. Our community needs state government to be a wise steward of taxpayer dollars and produce and adopt sensible policy solutions and not knee-jerk ones, such as mandates and bans.
Ross Snare
chair, Prince William Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.