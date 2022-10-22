On Dec. 14, 2014, my husband Joe and I received the devastating news that our then 8-year-old daughter, Julia, had brain cancer. Joe is the family’s primary wage earner and carries our health insurance policy, so I took up the role of primary caregiver.
I quickly used all of my available paid leave and the maximum 30 days of donated leave from generous colleagues. I was truly lucky to have compassionate school administrators who did everything they could to accommodate me. But a little over three months after my daughter’s diagnosis, I had to take a one-year leave of absence to get Julia through treatment.
The one-year leave became two as Julia continued to battle cancer. Thankfully, her treatment went well, and she is now a happy and active 11th grader. But, after two years away from work, I had to take a job at a different school, in a different district, for less pay.
These are the kinds of decisions that too many working families face – women in particular. Rep. Abigail Spanberger understands this and has shown that she is committed to identifying solutions that will allow women to stay in the workforce while balancing care and family responsibilities.
Melissa Alexander
Manassas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.