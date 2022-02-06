LETTER: Something bad is happening in Gainesville

Something is happening in Gainesville, and it isn't anything positive! Within the last two years, 15 Data Center buildings have been approved within three-quarter mile radius of Heritage Hunt, and there is the possibility of five more.
Approved are Gainesville Crossing (five buildings) at the corner of University Boulevard and U.S. 29; Village Place (four buildings) at the corner of Catharpin Road and Va. 55; and the I-66/29 Tech Park (six buildings) at the junction of those two roads.
Now there is a push to add two more buildings at John Marshall Tech Center (along Catharpin and Interstate 66) and in the rural crescent (along Pageland Lane).
Something is not right here! Why is the county planning department loading up Gainesville with monolith buildings that can hurt the environment? Gainesville has done its fair share, and there is plenty of room left in the rest of the county for future data centers!
I hope the county planning department and Prince William Board of County Supervisors will stop the ravaging of the land!
Balanced and responsible development is all we are asking for.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
