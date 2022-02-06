 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Something bad is happening in Gainesville

  • 0

Something is happening in Gainesville, and it isn't anything positive! Within the last two years, 15 Data Center buildings have been approved within three-quarter mile radius of Heritage Hunt, and there is the possibility of five more.

Approved are Gainesville Crossing (five buildings) at the corner of University Boulevard and U.S. 29; Village Place (four buildings) at the corner of Catharpin Road and Va. 55; and the I-66/29 Tech Park (six buildings) at the junction of those two roads. 

Now there is a push to add two more buildings at John Marshall Tech Center (along Catharpin and Interstate 66) and in the rural crescent (along Pageland Lane).

Something is not right here! Why is the county planning department loading up Gainesville with monolith buildings that can hurt the environment? Gainesville has done its fair share, and there is plenty of room left in the rest of the county for future data centers!

I hope the county planning department and Prince William Board of County Supervisors will stop the ravaging of the land!

Balanced and responsible development is all we are asking for.

Elaine Romanias

Gainesville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters