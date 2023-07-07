LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

There is one word for how I feel when I see the incoming smoke from the blazing Canadian forest fires: scared. Scared that this is the worst wildfire season I have ever witnessed; scared that this could be the mildest wildfire season of summers to come.

Trying to get enough clean energy for Prince William County is like filling a bucket with a hole in when our leaders keep approving data centers without consideration of how much electrical power grid each additional campus will need. You can't make enough renewable energy fast enough for all of the projects being approved -- not to mention the massive numbers that "lame duck" Chair Wheeler may try to push through before her term ends.

