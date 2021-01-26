In the past 10 days, I have written multiple emails plus Facebook posts and comments regarding the delay in vaccinating my son and his housemates who were living in a setting with an active case of COVID-19. (Group home for disabled, 1A, congregate setting). Because of Down syndrome, my son has up to 10 times the risk of dying from COVID-19 as the average person.
Yesterday, I learned today that residents and staff of his home will receive their immunizations later this week. I am relieved at this good news, but my son has peers that are still unvaccinated and many other concerns remain.
While our health district has begun giving shots to people in phase 1b, how long will it be before all people in phase 1a are immunized? Is there someone in government who is even keeping track?
I learned just yesterday that within each phase the various groups are immunized in a prescribed order, with group homes for the disabled being the last in 1a. Was this designed by the CDC, by the state, by the local health department? What was the rationale? Were there no exceptions for emergencies, such as a COVID-19 case or outbreak in a specific location?
Is this strict order the reason the rollout to group homes so slow? Is it because of a lack of personnel? Is it because of a lack of vaccine?
Who decides how many doses go where when? Are doses being sent elsewhere before they are sent to 1a providers?
Do contracts with CVS and other providers have deadlines and penalties for noncompliance? Are there statistics being collected for each contractor about contract performance? (Number of doses received vs. number/percentage of doses delivered? Number of people for whom shots were contracted vs. number/percentage immunized?)
Systemic flaws and failures need to be identified so that we are better prepared for future emergencies.
This experience of fear for my son’s life has awakened me to the need to not only monitor what is happening in government but to also ask questions and be involved. I hope it does not take such an experience or worse for others to begin speaking out.
Bev Latalladi
Woodbridge
