I am writing in response to the article, “State Commission recommends changes to how African American history is taught in Virginia schools,” published on Sept. 1. With all of the civil unrest that has happened in our country this year, your article really struck a chord with me. As a recent high school graduate, I can attest to the fact that our curriculum didn’t fully explore African-American history or even the key role that slavery played in the Civil War.
When we marginalize the existence of slavery, we don’t address how oppressive and ugly it really was. Without this context, we can’t fully understand the perspective of the African-American community. We learn about history because it shapes the present, and our country was built upon layers of racial bias that still exist in our community and institutions to this day. Institutional racism was the impetus for the most recent protests and social unrest. In order to eliminate prejudice in the future, we must first understand the roots of racism and examine how it contributes to our beliefs and actions today. This begins in history class.
Devan Collingwood
Gainesville
