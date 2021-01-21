In my many years as a subscriber to the Prince William Times I have never before felt it necessary to write your paper about an article, but the article about Rep. Rob Wittman is clearly slanted and inflammatory at a time when our country and our county do not need more division.
This is the type of journalism that breeds division and is ill advised. Many of the facts in the articles may be correct, but the tone and the emphasis on the rioting at the Capitol is unnecessary and inflammatory.
Placing the Wittman article with the Rich Anderson article, which emphasizes the Capitol attack, appears to be an attempt to discredit all Republicans. I say that and write this letter as a moderate independent who is simply tired of this type of journalism and ashamed of the Prince William Times for publishing it.
Chip Rohr
Manassas
doubt they are listenting Chip its always been slanted
