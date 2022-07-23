As a young woman, I was struck recently by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Liberals who voted for the Democratic Party are angry, tired as a matter of fact. In 2020, we had the highest voter turnout in the 21stcentury. Seemingly unified against Donald Trump and the Republican party, we voted.
They’ve been telling us to “Just vote,” and we did, but where has that gotten us?
At the moment, Democrats control both the House and the Senate, but very little seems to be changing.
“Just vote” doesn’t work for felons, doesn’t work for those living in poverty who cannot afford to take time off from work to stand in line to vote; doesn’t work for those living in gerrymandered districts, doesn’t work for those with disabilities or those living in isolated areas where the nearest ballot box is 30 miles away; and most certainly doesn’t work for those who are disillusioned or entirely apathetic to politics.
After the Roe v. Wade decision was announced, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and others sent out campaign emails asking for donations. I believe we need to start influencing policy changes at a local level to achieve changes we want instead of donating to national politicians.
This letter is not about discouraging voters or removing ourselves from national politics, but rather it’s about realizing the importance of grassroots political activity and doing what we can at a local level, where our voices are most heard, to bring about a better future.
Jade A.E. Lemus
Bealeton
