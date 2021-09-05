LETTER: September is ‘Food Action Month.’ How will you do your part?

AARP Virginia has had a long-standing partnership with the Federation of Virginia Food Banks in supporting efforts to fight food insecurity across the commonwealth over the years.
From August 2020 to March 2021, despite the limitations placed on efforts by the Covid-19 pandemic, AARP’s support of the “We Care” food boxes made a difference in the lives of more than 30,000 seniors in Virginia.
September 2021 is Hunger Action Month. AARP Virginia is asking readers such as yourself to consider what role you may play in fighting food insecurity in your community.
There are food pantries and hunger support agencies all over the state, some supported by public funding, others by private funding at such places as churches or community centers. Suggestions for participation this year include an effort on your part to lead a food collection drive through groups of which you are a part, such as your neighborhood, a book club, a retired teacher unit, an AARP Chapter, an alumnae group of your high school, your home or condominium owners’ association, a civic organization, etc.
YOU can choose the food pantry you would like to support based on your knowledge of where the need is in your community and the hunger support agencies meeting those needs.
No collection will be deemed too small, but with some effort on the part of your groups(s), the results can indeed be truly impactful in feeding the needy in your community. AARP Virginia is asking you to please organize, participate, and donate during September’s Hunger Action Month.
Lilia Keys
AARP VA Executive Council
Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.