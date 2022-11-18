The collective bargaining resolution passed by seven Prince William County School Board members continues to silence educators regarding work rules, work environment, compensation and benefits. This is not meaningful.
What is meaningful? It means negotiations that include salary, benefits and work environment. Without a voice in these issues, the staffing shortages and culture of villainizing educators will continue.
Jerod Gay
Prince William County Schools teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.