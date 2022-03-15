I am writing in response to the article titled, “Some Virginia parents concerned new legislation will lead to spike in student referrals to police,” published online on March 6. Reading the report incited frustration in me on behalf of the Black and Hispanic students I observed being punished far more severely than the white students in my schools growing up.
I believe reporting all contact students have with law enforcement officers at school will prove to be greatly detrimental to minority students. The fact that this legislation is still being passed, after several lawmakers have expressed concern over the bill disproportionately affecting minority students, deeply worries me.
Young Black, Latino and disabled students being reported and set on the school-to-prison pipeline exemplifies the systemic racism and ableism that is deeply rooted in our schools. I feel that the free will of these young individuals are constrained by discrimination in society, leading them to struggle and be unfairly targeted by law enforcement when compared to white students. Social structures have limited the life chances of students of color, causing many to lash out and engage in negative behaviors.
I strongly believe that these individuals should not be harshly reported to law enforcement for small misdemeanors, as it furthers the systemic discrimination of students of color and increases the disproportionate number of Black men living in America’s prisons.
Alexia Cravens
Gainesville
(1) comment
Reporting mean and mis behavior is must regardless of race so stop tossing the race card as it has lost its punch and value. IF there is a false report then the fool.making such a claims be punished. If the claim is justified then so be it...white, black, Asian, hispanic if your parents have taught you to co tool yourself by high school then you have chosen a tough path. Ignoring your boreish,, rude and potentially dangergous behavior must be dealt with by society since your homelife and peers can't reach you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.