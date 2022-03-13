On April 1, 1985, Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan (D-N.Y.) delivered the keynote address for the newly designated National School Library Month. In honoring school librarians, he stated: “I hope you know how important your work is. You change lives for the better.”
These words ring especially true during these past few years of the pandemic. Our lives changed in a flash, and school librarians got innovative. Faced with school closures and the challenges of getting books into students' hands, librarians were quick to figure out how to record and upload read-alouds and create engaging digital classrooms.
The adaptability and enthusiasm of our school librarians was integral in keeping students engaged by transforming the way that students connect with books. Ebook usage skyrocketed, with librarians digitizing choice boards with links to ebooks and audiobooks. Some librarians created digital escape-room-style research challenges, while others highlighted a new book each day.
One librarian got together with the school bus driver to deliver books to students in their neighborhoods, and many crafted bookmobiles to deliver books to classrooms. Co-teaching opportunities became abundant, as classroom teachers realized the value that librarians had to offer. Librarians made connections, both in and out of the classroom.
It is fitting, then, that this year’s theme for National School Library Month is “Connect with Your Library.” I encourage you to seek out a school librarian and thank them for their unwavering support of our students and teachers, and for changing lives for the better.
Carie Maxwell
Haymarket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.