I am writing this letter in response to the article titled, “Despite ‘highest risk’ COVID metrics, Prince William sticks with plan to return students to schools,” published Nov. 19. Regarding the recent news announcement about students [attending school in person], I think there are mixed emotions when it comes to this decision.
While many COVID-19 safety metrics are in place in Prince William County, some social constructions and rationalizations are happening with the misinformation that is spreading. A common example of this is that while many people do not think COVID-19 is airborne, the CDC stated that airborne transmission is spread through exposure to those virus-containing respiratory droplets comprised of smaller droplets and particles that can remain suspended in the air distances usually greater than 6 feet and typically for hours.
While believing that COVID-19 is not airborne has been the norm, parents should have that choice on whether to send their kids to school. As the culture seems to go with what is popular, it is only right to respect those families who choose to opt-out.
I would like the school board to consider the choices carefully and decide if sending students back to class is necessary at this time.
Oscar Martinez
Manassas
