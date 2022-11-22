We must do better to change our culture and support educators in obtaining a meaningful seat at the table. We've tried to ask for conversations with the decision-makers – including our school board members, many of whom we helped elect -- but they refuse.
We provided the school board a resolution we believed was fair and meaningful in March of this year. Although the school board collectively refused to meet with educators, we provided written statements on how to amend the current resolution.
Almost half of the Prince William County schools’ workforce lives outside the county. Staff diversity is low; approximately 83% of county educators are white, which does not reflect the students or families we serve.
Some of our high schools are watching more students than ever drop out before graduation this year. The staffing shortage is at an all-time high. We have permanent substitutes being hired without a teaching certification or formal training for the first time ever.
Prince William County families deserve better. Our educators deserve better investment in our schools to best serve our students and families. Prince William County educators deserve:
- A fair election for collective bargaining representation, just as our police and fire counterparts were given by our board of supervisors -- one that doesn't require educators to pay a significant amount of money to hold and one that does not mandate that 50% of staff to vote to determine validity.
- The ability to bargain for work rules, work environment, compensation and benefits.
Prince William County educators love our classrooms, our school buses, our cafeterias where we serve the students we love. We ask for our community’s help. The future of our schools depends on it. Please reach out to your school board member in support of your child’s teacher, bus driver, cafeteria worker, custodial staff to ensure we receive a fair and just process to negotiate for a better future.
Maggie Hansford
PWEA President
Bristow
