As a parent of school-aged children in Prince William County, I was discouraged to read our school board chairman's recent endorsement of the highly controversial and widely unpopular Prince William Digital Gateway.
If Dr. Lateef took the time to look beyond the slick marketing materials of the developers looking to gouge the rural and historic land along Pageland Lane, he would be confronted by multiple rejections of this project – from conservation groups to historic preservation societies to residents across the county to the Fairfax County Water Authority.
While data centers are often touted as a never-ending font of tax revenue, and thus funding for schools, they are anything but. Prince William should learn from Loudoun's recent budget shortages related to overestimated revenue projections from their data center industry base.
In case he has forgotten, Dr. Lateef lost his 2011 campaign for chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and instead sits as the current school board chair. Dr. Lateef, stop over-politicizing our school board and keep your focus on how you plan to spend funding for our schools – not how to get that funding in the first place.
It is deeply disappointing to watch public officials abuse their elected roles by inappropriately lobbying for pet projects. However, if Dr Lateef insists on weighing in on the on-going land-use debate, I look forward to his condemnation of proposed high-density residential developments in rural areas, which will overcrowd schools and strain existing infrastructure – directly impacting our students.
Vida Carroll
Nokesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.