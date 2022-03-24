I’m not surprised that our school board chairman decided to endorse the Prince William Digital Gateway. After all the shameless lobbying he has endured, I’m amazed he didn’t name a high school after it. I just wish he had employed the critical thinking he expects of his students.
Prince William County’s revenue sharing agreement provides 57% of general revenue to the school system. Everyone supports generating more revenue for our schools, but there are more prudent options for doing so.
Opponents of the Prince William Digital Gateway have argued for months that the choice is not between developing data centers and forgoing that revenue. Rather, the debate is about the most appropriate LOCATION for the data centers. Sandwiching a 2,133-acre industrial corridor on agricultural land between a national park and a state forest is not a prudent exercise in civic planning. Such a boneheaded idea would certainly earn any student an “F.”
There is ample suitable land remaining for data center development in the existing overlay district. The fallacy that there isn’t is repeatedly advanced by those who selfishly want to drive development toward their own properties.
The Prince William County Finance Department recently reviewed the economic benefits claimed by this proposal’s applicant and found them to be grossly exaggerated. Building out the existing overlay district would yield greater net benefits without causing extensive environmental damage and understandable citizen outcry.
Dr. Lateef should study harder before speaking out on a subject on which he has so obviously not done his homework.
William Wright
Gainesville
