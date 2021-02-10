The opinion pieces in the Jan. 27 edition of Prince William Times by Norman Ray Wilson and Lori Fenn reflect the thoughts of a privileged elite who consider themselves superior to other county residents and entitled to more than their fair share.
They seem to think that just because they can organize and write letters and turn out for meetings that their wishes should take precedence over all others.
One letter lists all the amenities more readily available to those who live in the rural crescent and states: “Some people want to live in the country, not in a developed cookie cutter neighborhood.” Lots of people have lots of “wants,” and many of them have gone unfilled. Don’t let that stop you from trying to go to the head of the line. Among certain Americans, that seems to be de rigueur.
I particularly resent the arrogance, disdain and disrespect shown by this comment: “It’s having neighbors who care, and who share and pitch in when help is needed. It’s not having cookie-cutter homes piled on top of one another.”
It is ridiculous that some would continue to try to keep some 36% of the county as their own private playground while those of us in the development zones in the eastern and central county just have to put up with more roads, traffic and commercial development.
It is time to recognize that the rural crescent idea has outlived its usefulness. Due to urban sprawl and urbanization, Prince William County has followed Alexandria and Arlington and Fairfax counties down a road that has no return path. The “grind and traffic and hustle and noise” that writes seeks “refuge” from are here to stay
Let’s work toward true equality for all county residents. Open the rural crescent to development of all kinds. Build condos and apartments along the northern stretch of U.S. 15 to give those who work in Leesburg and the upper Dulles corridor a shorter commute. Build banks, gas stations and stores to provide easy access for rural crescent folks (and thereby keep them off our roads down here).
Kudos to the board majority. Efforts to advance the greater good are always appreciated.
Timothy A. Barr
Manassas
Too bad writer believes more traffic and congestion are inevitable for us in development area.
Poor land use decisions with no infrastructure to support what already exists is what the problem is. Greedy politicians lining the pockets of the developers is all this is about. 1 house to 10 acres is not lucrative enough for BOCS majority. Kaaa-ching $$$
