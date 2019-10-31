The Rural Crescent Preservation Coalition, 300 members strong, supports all viable tools in the tool box to help preserve this beautiful area of Prince William County.
We are a coalition of landowners and citizens seeking reasonable discussions among reasonable people desiring reasonable solutions to our rural area. We do not advocate “a fight” or “a war” as some have declared. It’s time we stop kicking this can down the road before we have nothing left to preserve. It’s time we not allow the anger and intimidation tactics of a few prevent us from making well informed and thought out planning decisions.
In 2012, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to hire experts to study the effectiveness of our achieving the rural preservation goals in the county’s comprehensive plan. As taxpayers, we paid more than $100,000 for this study. The Study, after significant citizen outreach, was published two years later in May 2014.
Yet, here we are seven years later … without any actions having been taken! Again, the time is now for reason, not anger. To date we have taken no action, despite multiple BOCS directives to county staff to bring forth ordinances for consideration. These are really not tough issues. These are opportunities. It’s time we address these issues head on with a common sense approach. It’s time we acknowledge publicly the rural area was never intended as a permanent urban growth boundary never to be assessed again.
The preservation study was clear. The study identified failures in achieving many of our goals for the rural area. The two most glaring failures:
1) Preservation of agricultural ground, and
2) Creation of permanently protected open space
The study, prepared by third-party rural preservation experts, recommended the use of new tools such as transfer of development rights, purchase of development rights and rural residential cluster zoning using sewer where available to finally save and permanently protect agricultural and rural area ground.
A recent inventory analysis of the 117,000 acres in the rural area showed only 23,000 acres of undeveloped land of 20 acre parcels or more remain. Approximately 10,000 acres are being actively farmed.
If we continue the failed policies of the past, the rural area will be developed with 10-acre residential, by-right development with no preservation of our agricultural lands.
A couple of weeks ago, we had three county supervisors attempt to shut down the rural area discussion before the county’s planning commission even had an opportunity to debate the issue. We ask why?
Why have some supervisors decided to micromanage the process before the process has been allowed to follow our adopted procedures and planning commission review?
With just a few weeks before an election, some of our leaders have tried to eliminate the suggested TDR and rural clusters zoning tools, leaving only PDRs for farmers/landowners. Why intervene now? Our planning commissioners finally have options to consider! Please let this process continue in earnest.
Politics, fear of change, anger and mistrust of our politicians and our fellow citizens continue to stand in the way of meaningful discussions. It truly seems there may now be an exclusionary feeling held by some who moved into the rural area in the last 20 years who see no reason for others to join in their exclusive “rural area club,” of 10-acre lots!
PDRs: Our coalition supports multiple tools for the rural area, including PDRs. PDRs are touted as the great tool to “help the farmer” by those who wish to limit consideration of all preservation options. But we continue to ask: “Where is the funding?” and “How does the value of a PDR system compare to market value land sales?” Without answers to these questions, proposing a PDR program is of little or no value. We think we know the answer. Many just want to ignore the obvious.
Our county is facing a road and parks bond referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot. We don’t even have consensus from our leaders on this issue.
The county staff has suggested a viable PDR program will require $300 million. Do we really think these three supervisors proposing only PDRs will support tax increases on county residents once we are past Nov. 5? Let’s be honest with ourselves. Do we really think the county residents will support a tax increase to buy farmer/landowner development rights while farmers and owners continue to own the land?
Our coalition surveyed nearly 75% of the landowners in the rural area who own 50 acres or more. Virtually none of these landowners were supportive of a PDR program that would pay them less money than they would receive selling 10-acre lots!
TDRs: Our three supervisors made an attempt to stop TDR discussions as well. Our coalition supports the concept of TDRs, yet the details of a TDR program are also lacking, Is there really a market and what might be the value of a transferrable development right? Many cannot agree on viable receiving areas. We do, however, believe the areas currently proposed by staff have the best chance of being marketable. We need more facts regarding TDRs.
Rural cluster zoning designation with sewer: Rural cluster zoning is the one strategy that makes the absolute most sense. Rural cluster with sewer where available WILL result in permanently protected open space, preserved agriculture, agri-business and agritourism opportunities, all at no expense to the county.
A first step toward implementation should be to allow by-right use of sewer where available at one home per 10-acre density with minimum of 60% open space protected in perpetuity by conservation easements. This would result in no additional impacts than the by-right development allowed today.
Densities higher than one home per 10 acres, where appropriate and subject to strict criteria, should be vetted through a public rezoning process and subject to “proffers” to mitigate a projects impacts. Yet that opportunity should exist. Let’s define the criteria.
Sewer is a public utility. It is safe and does not put nutrients in the ground or groundwater like septic systems. It is simply irresponsible to not use sewer where available and finally create viable open space!
Get rid of the notion that sewer and infrastructure will cost the county substantial sums of money. The Prince William Service Authority does not run sewer infrastructure to accommodate residential growth. The service authority charges tap fees to users to assist in capital infrastructure needed to accommodate facility upgrades due to new users. Once online, homeowners pay monthly fees for their sewer service.
Public sewer creates only one-tenth of the nutrient loading than the average septic field generates. Sewer is not the enemy. Sewer can be our friend if we set rules and regulations that result in our mutually desired goals.
Business and jobs: Our coalition is inclusive and open to all ideas for the rural area. Some in our membership strongly support a closer look at the rural area to include certain areas for future job and business growth. This concept should be part of the long-term solution to an area comprising over half this county.
The writer is a Prince William County farmer and a member of the Rural Preservation Coalition.
