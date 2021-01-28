The Preserve at Long Branch development is the first development permitted with sewer in the rural crescent. It is the demise of Prince William County’s green space. Supervisors who voted for this proposal are out of touch and not from this region. The donated park will not have a table, toilet or parking area. It’s a parking lot and trail. Dove's Landing Park still has no sign, table or toilet. What's the point?
How can Chair Ann Wheeler and the supervisors completely disregard the citizens and supervisors from the Coles, Brentsville and Gainesville districts? For Wheeler to imply there are no farmers shows us how uninformed she is. Has she ever spoken with residents who farm there, apparently not!
My friend moved with her horses to Orange County. Her land flooded because the Lake Jackson Dam is broken! She's no longer on the edge of development and doesn't have the best of both worlds, where she can shop or enjoy the Hylton Performing Arts Center or be close to a military medical center. Have they met families who move to the rural crescent just to escape urban sprawl?
The rural crescent is a gem to be preserved. How dare Chair Wheeler imply that these folks in opposition just don't understand and that we lied in our outreach to inform the public?! C
itizens don’t know how to navigate the county web page, but they know they experience uncontrolled growth, crowded schools, gridlocked roads, pools, libraries and recreation centers that are too crowded.
They understand GREEN space and want to protect what is remaining from the GREEDY Speculators. Homes built in the rural area and mid-county will impact every road north of that area! We CARE about our community!
The Northern Virginia citizens seek recreational activities in the countryside of Loudoun and Fauquier counties. They enjoy wineries, breweries, wedding venues, bed-and-breakfasts, farm- to-table restaurants, farm weekends, tours, orchards, hayrides, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, hiking, festivals, four-wheeling and paintball, ropes courses, campgrounds, petting zoos and family activities. They support country stores with local vendors. Citizens from every ethnic and professional background want to escape the rat race!
We've all lived in apartments, townhouses and worked hard and saved to be able to live where we do. Some people want to live in the country, not in a developed cookie-cutter neighborhood. The rural crescent should be available as an alternative lifestyle and should be embraced, not destroyed.
Lori Fenn
Manassas
"The rural crescent should be available as an alternative lifestyle and should be embraced, not destroyed."
Sounds like the motto you would hear at a nudist resort, can you imagine Ann Wheeler in her birthday suit? Someone call the paramedics! But all kidding aside....
Government that which governs least, governs best.
